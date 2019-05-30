Clemson's next big safety target visits for first time
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson has carved a niche this decade fielding tall safeties many others project to be linebackers.
The Tigers have commenced their chase for a coveted 2021 prospect who might be a prototype for that mold.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news