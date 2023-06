On Dec. 29 of 2018, Jerry World and Texas were introduced to Clemson World.

Not that Dabo Swinney's machine hadn't already established lofty stature to that point. But this playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame is when it went to another level.

The withering and wonderful second-quarter passing assault eliminated almost all doubt from there in Clemson's 30-3 dismemberment of the Irish and Brian Kelly.

The breathtaking binge would of course continue nine days later against Alabama, forever tattooing the 2018 playoff with the names Trevor Lawrence, Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins.