Clemson's push for a fast recruiting start
It will be a few months before we see how much tempo new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley brings to Clemson on the field.
The more timely question is whether the Tigers pick up their pace on the recruiting trail, intentionally or not.
Clemson holds its annual elite junior day Saturday, whereby Dabo Swinney and staff typically bring in more than two dozen select targets to round another base or two in their relationship.
We are always quick to remind subscribers that recruiting is a marathon, not a sprint; when you get them, or in how big of a flurry, pales in comparison to the significance of whether you get good ones by the finish line.
Every cycle we see a couple of schools get out to the jackrabbit's start and pound their chests, only for their inevitable drop down the national recruiting class rankings once the big fishers wake up and start pulling their nets out of the water.
Contrary to perception, it's not about volume these next few months. Quality is more important than quantity unless you have a new coaching staff simply trying to create credibility and buzz.
All that said, this feels like an opportune time for Clemson to get out on the front foot compared to last year specifically.
The Tigers entered last June's pivotal stretch with just four commitments, one of which they'd just acquired and another which wouldn't stick much longer.
Now, the early June official visit weekend would fuel most of the 17 commitments they would add through the summer -- and most of their big names were in that collection.
But it feels a bit risky to count on that caliber of haul coming out of each summer's swing.
