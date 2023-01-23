It will be a few months before we see how much tempo new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley brings to Clemson on the field.

The more timely question is whether the Tigers pick up their pace on the recruiting trail, intentionally or not.

Clemson holds its annual elite junior day Saturday, whereby Dabo Swinney and staff typically bring in more than two dozen select targets to round another base or two in their relationship.

We are always quick to remind subscribers that recruiting is a marathon, not a sprint; when you get them, or in how big of a flurry, pales in comparison to the significance of whether you get good ones by the finish line.