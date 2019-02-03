THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's immense success in recruiting over the years has been well-documented at Tigerillustrated.com.

The Tigers' 2019 recruiting class enters this week ranked No. 8 in the nation according to Rivals.com. Should that billing hold through the second National Signing Day (Wednesday, February 6), it will mark the fourth time in the last five years the Tigers will have landed a top 10 haul.

And we've seen this before. Once before ...