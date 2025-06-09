BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

At various points over the past few years it's been fair to wonder if the past ingredients for great recruiting might end up becoming obsolete, or at the very least not as important as they once were.

In other words: If talent procurement is much more about the bottom line now, a number, then what does it matter what a head coach or an assistant might do or say in a recruit's living room?

It's hard to predict the long-term future, of course. But at present here in June of 2025, it looks as if Clemson's recruiting wheelhouse is just as vital as it was a decade ago.

