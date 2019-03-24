The Shockers (21-14) held a 29-24 advantage at halftime after jumping out to a 5-0 lead early.

Clemson (20-14) entered the NIT as a No. 2 seed and survived No. 7 seed Wright State last week, but was never in control of Sunday's game.

CLEMSON -- In one of the more disappointing seasons in recent memory for Clemson's basketball program, the 2018-2019 year came to an end Sunday in Littlejohn Coliseum, as the Tigers couldn't get past the second round of the NIT after dropping a 63-55 decision to No. 6 seed Wichita State.

State had three scorers reach double figures, led by Jaime Echenique's 18 points. Samajae Haynes-Jones gave the Shockers a double-double, scoring 10 points and bringing down 10 rebounds.

Marcquise Reed was the Tigers' only scorer to reach double figures, tying a game-high 18 points.

Clemson shot just 28.3-percent from the floor and hit on just two of its 14 three-point attempts for a 14.3-percent clip.

With 16:36 remaining in the second half, the Shockers held a commanding 40-27 lead over the Tigers after a Markis McDuffie layup.

Clemson responded with a 6-0 run on Reed's jumper with 14:39 to go, but did not inch much closer until a three-pointer from David Skara narrowed the gap to 47-41 with 9:24 remaining.

State did not exactly put forth a flawless game, committing 17 turnovers and 23 fouls. But without Shelton Mitchell in the lineup, the Tigers were again in a dogfight at home versus a lower seed despite coming in as an 8-point favorite.

While Clemson managed to reach the 20-win mark for the fourth time under head coach Brad Brownell, much more was expected from a veteran-laden team that reached the NCAA Sweet 16 last season. In addition, the Tigers face a rebuilding year in 2019-2020, as Skara, Reed, Mitchell and Elijah Thomas depart. Reed, Mitchell and Thomas were billed as 4-star prospects out of high school.

The loss was Clemson's fifth at home this season.

Tigerillustrated.com's Larry Williams will have much more from Littlejohn later this evening.

