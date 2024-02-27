The victory marked the Tigers' 12th straight over the Panthers.

With 30 seconds to go, Jack Clark found I an Schieffelin down the court and lobbed a pass to the wide-open big man. Schieffelin's dunk put an emphatic statement on Clemson's (20-8, 10-7 ACC) win over Pittsburgh (18-10, 9-8), 69-62, Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

When it was time for its second bout against Pittsburgh, the script remained unchanged.

CLEMSON -- Clemson has been familiar with success in rematches this season.

Joe Girard added 15 points while going perfect from behind the arc, converting three. Girard's timely shooting allowed the Clemson offense to overcome sluggish periods, keeping the Tigers in the game throughout the evening; the Tigers trailed for 25:44 minutes.

It wasn't just Girard who found ways to make an impact.

Chase Hunter has continued to make a significant contribution of late, also tallying 15 on the evening. Hunter continued to attack the paint throughout the night, while also reaping the benefits from the foul line. He shot six from the charity stripe and converted them all. The Tigers finished 16-21 from the line overall.

Hunter's 15 against Pittsburgh marked his third straight game with 15 points or more.

While Hunter has continued to find his groove offensively, so has the Clemson bench. Against Florida State, RJ Godfrey provided a spark from beyond the starting five. Facing the Panthers, the Tigers turned to Josh Beadle, who added eight points, going 4-of-8 from the field, finding his shot inside off screens.

Schieffelin recorded a double-double, scoring 15 points while adding a game-high 12 rebounds.

PJ Hall added 12 points, but was just 3-for-10.