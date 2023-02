Amid his National Signing Day sermon, Dabo Swinney tossed in a statement professing belief his most recent signing class will win a national championship during its time at Clemson.

That's Swinney.

Of course he does. Believing isn't predicting; it's conviction in his guys and the caliber of players the Tigers landed.

Clemson posted its sixth straight top-10 recruiting class, which is great for aesthetics and those of us who subscribe to sentiment you need to stack recruiting stars to have a chance at the mountain top.

Yet we've witnessed quite a range within those previous classes.