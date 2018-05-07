Clemson's staying power
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney was just trying to figure it all out when he took his staff to Austin, Texas in the winter of 2009 to learn from a master.
Mack Brown and Texas had amassed an 88-15 record over the previous eight seasons, including the 2005 national title.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news