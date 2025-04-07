Clemson's strength in numbers

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

When we think back to the almost incomprehensible greatness in 2016 and 2018 and other seasons, we think back to the superstars.

Those championships were built on throwing, catching and overwhelming defensive line play. Plus some great coaching.

And it'd be crazy to suggest those elements will be any less important moving forward.

But in the era of diminished depth almost across the board, could Clemson's depth make a difference if it's as good or even better than that of others?

After watching Clemson's spring football game in Death Valley over the weekend, we think it's time to talk a bit more about some of the underclassmen not in the Tigers' starting rotation.

