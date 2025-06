BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In the era of legal money, and in some cases more legal money being offered by others than by Clemson, do the Tigers have a harder time attracting the top talent?

The most recent evidence suggests that maybe not as much as we once thought.

PICTURED ON THE FRONT PAGE: Four-star offensive lineman and longtime Clemson lean Carter Scruggs of Leesburg, Va.

CLEMSON's SUSTAINABILITY AS A FOOTBALL POWER (For subscribers-only)