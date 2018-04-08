THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's been nearly 10 years since Dabo Swinney became Clemson's head football coach.

While Swinney is preparing for his 10th spring game, we take a moment with this feature to reflect back to the Tigers' spring practice 10 years ago where we evaluate the program's front-line personnel one more time.

We will release part II of this feature later this week.