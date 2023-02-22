CLEMSON -- When the waves were still rolling from Dabo Swinney's big-splash hire of an Air Raid disciple, one of the first things that came to our mind was a conversation we had with the head coach before the 2018 season.

"We're never going to be the Air Raid around here."

That statement was in response to a question we asked about the chances of seeing more four-receiver sets on the field that season, given the wealth of talent Clemson boasted at the position (and the lack of talent at tight end).

By the end of that season, the Tigers were slicing apart Notre Dame and Alabama with unprecedented use of four-receiver personnel groupings, yet Swinney is always going to believe in an approach that involves at least one tight end because that facilitates running the ball forcefully.

So it's not accurate at all to suggest that Swinney has finally come around to the Air Raid.