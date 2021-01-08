TigerIllustrated - Clemson's winning formula

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Keatts walked away upbeat and encouraged about this team. And you don't walk away in that frame of mind if the team you just lost to is just some pushover.

The Wolfpack's coach has himself what looks to be a good team. He watched that team lead for most of the game, by as many as nine points in the second half, before the Tigers scrapped back and won in overtime.

CLEMSON -- Maybe the biggest compliment to this Clemson basketball team, after two narrow wins over Miami and N.C. State in three days, was the postgame sentiment from Kevin Keatts .

And then the money part of the analysis: "The reason why they're a good team is because they stick together and play together."

The charm of this early success story -- Brad Brownelll's team is 9-1 and 3-1 in the ACC headed into Saturday's game in Chapel Hill -- is built in part on the newness of it, the unexpected nature of how it has unfolded.

You knew Aamir Simms was coming back, knew he was a first-team All-ACC player, but you probably didn't know this team would be able to win without him playing well.

The Tigers proved at the start of the season they could win with him on the bench in foul trouble, and they proved against N.C. State they could prevail with him scoring a mere four points in regulation on 1-of-9 shooting.

A few days earlier in Miami, Simms was the man. He put the team on his broad shoulders and scored 25 points in 33 minutes, including the winning basket.

Before he produced two determined baskets in overtime against N.C. State, he struggled in part because of a more difficult matchup.

Many times in the past, the Tigers would've been so dependent on their stud that the game wouldn't have even made it into overtime: You win a close one when your main guy plays well, and you lose it and maybe even get blown out when he doesn't.

That's the refreshing part of this team, a part Keatts noticed.

Brownell: "I hope that's part of why we're a good team is we have some different weapons, different guys on different nights who play well. You have to have that to have a good team. Gotta have multiple guys that can make a big play, make a shot, have a big night."

Back to the newness part of this: Entering the season you'd probably heard of Nick Honor and knew he might be an important piece of the puzzle.

But you probably had no idea he'd be able to take over a game the way he did against the Wolfpack with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting (5 of 6 from 3) with three assists and no turnovers.

You probably had no idea what to expect of Jonathan Baehre, who'd been hobbled by major injuries. But the long, springy kid has made valuable contributions and against the Wolfpack he supplied seven points and six rebounds.

You knew PJ Hall was a highly regarded recruiting acquisition, but did you know he'd look this fluid and comfortable this early?

Hall needed some good fortune for that ball that bounced high off the rim to bounce straight down and through the net the other night. But that play in overtime was also the product of confidence in a teammate to feed him, and the confidence of Hall himself to back his man down and to make his move.