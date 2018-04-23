THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson's staff is expected to make its way to see a priority linebacker target at the start of this week.
Mineral (Va.) Louisa County four-star Brandon Smith is slated to draw an early spring evaluation period stop from defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news