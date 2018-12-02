Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It’s a new season, and with a month to prepare for the playoff opponent, how Clemson looked Saturday night figures to have little correlation with how they play four weeks from now.

Here’s believing there stood to be two objectives: Win, and regain the levels of confidence and consistent execution that existed before the South Carolina game.

The first was readily accomplished, and the latter is up for debate.

To preclude any Dabo Swinney response, by no means suggesting Clemson lacks reason to celebrate and appreciate its accomplishments to date.

Reach the playoffs, it’s absolutely a successful season. Beating a fourth different ACC Championship opponent in as many years speaks to Clemson being perched on a throne well above its league peers.