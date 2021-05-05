TigerIllustrated - Clemson stays hot in 9-2 win over USC Upstate

Clemson stays hot in 9-2 win over USC Upstate
CLEMSON -- Five pitchers combined to limit USC Upstate to two runs in Clemson's 9-2 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Tigers, who completed the season series against the Spartans with a 1-1 record, improved to 22-18 on the season, while the Spartans, who entered the game averaging 6.9 runs per game, fell to 30-10.
Nick Clayton (6-1) pitched 4.0 innings in relief to earn the win, as he allowed two hits, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts. Nick Hoffmann pitched 2.0 innings to record his third save of the year.
Spartan starter Sawyer Worrell (4-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded three runs on four hits in 2.0 innings pitched.
After the Spartans scored a run in each of the first two innings, the Tigers scored three two-out runs in the bottom of the second inning on Kier Meredith's run-scoring double and James Parker's two-run single.
Sam Hall scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning to double Clemson's lead.
In the eighth inning, Kier Meredith blasted a three-run homer, his third of the year, then Max Wagner added a two-run double.
Clemson, which has now won seven straight, totaled 10 hits, led by Parker who added three hits.
The Tigers travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech in a three-game series, starting Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.
