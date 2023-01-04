Box score Clemson moved into a first place tie with Pitt in the Atlantic Coast Conference Wednesday night after bagging a huge road win over Virginia Tech. The Tigers (12-3, 4-0) downed Tech (11-4, 1-3) 68-65, snapping the Hokies' eight-game home winning streak this season. Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com! Clemson now sits at 4-0 in league play for the first time since the 1996-97 season. Hunter Tyson, who was just 1-of-8 (0-6 from 3) in the first half, finished with a team-high 13 points and 14 rebounds. It was Tyson's eighth double-double of the season.

Hunter Tyson's 13 points and 14 rebounds powered Clemson past Virginia Tech Wednesday night in Blacksburg. (AP)

With 26.4 seconds remaining, Chase Hunter drew contact on Sean Pedulla, later converting both shots at the foul line. Tech was not able to score on the ensuing possession. Tyson then converted both free throws after grabbing his final rebound, putting Clemson ahead 67-62 before Pedulla sunk a three to keep the Hokies within striking distance. With 7.3 seconds remaining, Josh Beadle went to the line and converted one, pushing the Tigers' advantage to 68-65 which would be enough to secure the win after Pedulla missed a three-pointer. The game was relatively tight for much of the night. With just under nine minutes remaining before intermission, Clemson true freshman forward R.J. Godfrey followed up a strong post move with a long jumper giving the Tigers a 19-11 lead, their largest advantage of the first half. Beadle's layup at the 5:23 mark to go before the half gave Clemson a 29-23 lead. From there, the Hokies would go on a 9-0 run to close the first period, led by Darius Maddox's six points. The two teams were tied at 47 with 12:34 left before Godfrey drilled a three-pointer. The Tigers, who entered the evening ranked 20th in Division 1 in three-point percentage and first in the ACC, shot 39.1% from three-point land on the night. Grant Basile's two free throw conversions with 5:44 left gave Tech a 58-57 edge, but it would be the Hokies' final lead of the game as P.J. Hall's fadeaway jumper put the Tigers up 59-58 with 3:56 remaining. A Hunter steal with just over two minutes left was quickly converted with a two-handed jam on the other end. From there, the Tigers would hold on to secure their biggest win of the season.