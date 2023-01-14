P.J. Hall , who did not score in the first half Wednesday night against Louisville, carried the Tigers in the first half Saturday, scoring a game-high 18 points in the first period. Hall finished with a game-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

The Blue Devils, which had taken three straight from the Tigers coming in, fell to 13-5 and 4-3 in league play.

The Tigers (15-3, 7-0) stayed perfect in Atlantic Coast Conference play and in fact widened their lead in the conference standings after a Miami loss earlier in the day.

CLEMSON — In front of a sellout crowd in Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday evening, the Clemson Tigers were able to close the deal with a 72-64 win over No. 24-ranked Duke.

The Tigers got out to a 5-0 lead while the Blue Devils missed their first three baskets. All five points would come from Hall who would score 13 of Clemson’s first 18 points.

Duke trailed for much of the first half, but with just under five minutes remaining before intermission, Tyrese Proctor drilled a three-pointer to give the Blue Devils a 23-30 advantage, their first lead of the contest. A minute later Proctor sunk another basket from long range en route to scoring nine straight points. With 2:44 left before halftime, Dereck Lively’s dunk put Duke up 30-22, its largest lead of the first half.

Brevin Galloway quickly responded for the Tigers with a three-pointer. The Tigers, which came into the contest 17th in the nation and first in the ACC in three-point percentage, missed their first six attempts from beyond the arc and finished just 3-of-17 (17.6%) from long range.

The Blue Devils went into the locker room up 34-30 at the break.

With just over two minutes expired in the second period, Hunter Tyson notched his first basket of the game after going scoreless in the first half on 0-for-2 shooting.

Duke maintained a slight edge over the Tigers in the ensuing minutes, but a Josh Beadle conversion off the glass just over eight minutes in tied the game at 44-44 and capped an 8-0 Clemson run.

Jaylen Blakes’ spot-up jumper over Ian Schieffelin put Duke ahead 48-47, a lead that quickly expanded to 52-47 after the Blue Devils converted three straight baskets off of offensive rebounding.

Galloway’s three-pointer with 6:22 remaining gave Clemson a 56-54 lead, what would prove to be a pivotal moment in the closing minutes of the contest as the Tigers would not trail the rest of the way.

With 1:57 left, Galloway aggressively drove to the basket to convert, extending Clemson’s advantage to 63-57. Duke’s Mark Mitchell lost the ball on the other end and then Clemson was able to capitalize moments later on Schieffelin’s power move to the basket over Kyle Filipowski, pushing the Tigers ahead 65-57. The Tigers would hold on from there after several converted shots at the line to secure the win.