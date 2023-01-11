Mike James ’ 17 points led the Cardinals who fell to 2-15 overall, 0-6 in league play.

Hunter Tyson continued his good works for the Tigers, turning in a game-high 28 points and 11 rebounds, which included a 4-for-7 mark from three-point range.

CLEMSON -- For the first time in school history, the Clemson Tigers are off to a 6-0 start in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Tigers (14-3, 6-0) kept their unbeaten record intact Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum, handling Louisville 83-70.

Louisville moved out to a 5-0 lead on a Brandon Huntley-Hatfield three-pointer and a Sydney Curry layup. Clemson would respond with five straight, all from Tyson, who would have a game-high 12 points at intermission.

The Cardinals enjoyed their largest advantage of the game at 16-7 after Jae’Lyn Withers drilled a three-pointer with 12:40 to go before halftime.

At the 10:04 mark, Chase Hunter knocked down a three to pull Clemson closer at 16-14. It was the Tigers’ first basket of the game from long range after starting 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Just under a minute later, Clemson true freshman forward R.J. Godfrey tied the game at 16 with an up-and-under power move at the basket. On the next possession, Brevin Galloway bagged a steal to take it to the other end of the court for a dunk that gave the Tigers their first lead of the game at 18-16.

The Tigers faced little resistance from there, carrying a 40-28 advantage into intermission.

Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com

The Cardinals, who were once down by 17 points, hung around in the second half.

At the 15:23 mark, J.J. Traynor’s basket and conversion at the foul line cut Clemson’s lead back to 10. Traynor would pick up a steal on the next possession but was not able to convert on the other end.

With 6:57 remaining, Clemson held just a seven-point advantage. A foul by James sent Galloway to the line where he converted both free throws to give Clemson a nine-point cushion.

Three minutes later Louisville’s Kamari Lands drilled a three-pointer to cut Clemson’s lead to 72-66, but on the ensuing possession Tyson, set up just outside of the arc, responded by sinking a three-pointer of his own. From there, the Tigers were able to close the deal with two Hunter free throws capping all scoring with 13 seconds left.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

El Ellis (12), Withers (11) and Curry (10) joined James in reaching double figures for the Cardinals who shot 40.7-percent from the field and hit 9-of-20 (45%) from beyond the arc. The Cardinals were 17-of-23 (73.9%) at the line.

Clemson, which has now won 10 consecutive ACC (regular season) games, a program-record, shot 52.8% from the field and hit 8-of-21 (38.1%) from long range. The Tigers were 19-of-23 (82.6%) at the line.

P.J. Hall, who did not score in the first half, finished with 10 points in 17 minutes of work. Hunter (13) and Galloway (10) also reached double figures in scoring.

The Tigers, now winners of 10 of their last 11 games, move to 5-1 all-time versus Louisville in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, who is now 5-5 all-time versus the Cardinals, picked up his 399th career win.

Our off topics forum

Clemson will host No. 24 Duke (13-4, 4-2) on Saturday. The game, a sellout, will be a 5 p.m. ET tip and will be televised by the ACC Network. The Tigers have won 12 straight in Littlejohn and are a perfect 9-0 at home this season.

January DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!