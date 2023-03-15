Clemson stunned at home by Morehead State 68-64 in round one of NIT
CLEMSON -- A 15.5-point underdog, Morehead State stunned No. 1 seed Clemson 68-64 Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum, knocking the Tigers out of the NIT.
The Tigers (23-11), missing 10 of their last 11 shots in the first period, blew a 15-point first-half lead and surrendered an 18-5 run to Morehead State to close the half. The Eagles (22-11) would not relent from there, outscoring the home team 36-30 in the second half.
Alex Gross’ 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting led the Eagles who connected on 11-of-33 (33.3%) shots from long range.
Chase Hunter led the Tigers with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
Clemson moved out to a 10-0 advantage as the Eagles missed their first five baskets.
Branden Maughmer’s three-pointer just over five minutes in capped an 8-2 run for Morehead State.
The Tigers would then break open a 15-point lead with 8:29 remaining before intermission after a Josh Beadle layup. From there, the Eagles would go on an 18-5 run to close the period down just 34-32.
P.J. Hall, who finished with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, was scoreless in the first half. Hall scored his first basket on a layup just over two minutes into the second period where the Tigers continued to hold a narrow lead until Drew Thelwell’s three-pointer with 4:37 left.
Hunter’s free throw conversion tied the game at 55-55 with 3:56 left, but the Eagles would move ahead 58-55 on a Mark Freeman three-pointer and would not relinquish their lead the rest of the way with Gross’ six points in the final two minutes sealing the upset.
Clemson, just two days after athletics director Graham Neff gave a vote of confidence to head coach Brad Brownell, lost for just the second time in Littlejohn this season.
The Tigers shot 41-percent, but just 6-of-28 (21.4%) from three-point range. Costly misses at the foul line proved to be the difference, as the Tigers were just 8-of-14 (57.1%) at the line.
Hunter Tyson, who scored five of the Tigers’ first eight points, finished with just nine points but added a game-high 11 rebounds.
Morehead State, who now advances to the second round of the tournament to face No. 4 seed UAB, shot just 35-percent but converted 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the foul line.
This was Clemson’s 18th appearance all-time in the NIT. The Tigers are now 19-18 all-time in the tournament.
