CLEMSON -- A 15.5-point underdog, Morehead State stunned No. 1 seed Clemson 68-64 Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum, knocking the Tigers out of the NIT. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! The Tigers (23-11), missing 10 of their last 11 shots in the first period, blew a 15-point first-half lead and surrendered an 18-5 run to Morehead State to close the half. The Eagles (22-11) would not relent from there, outscoring the home team 36-30 in the second half. ALSO SEE: Wednesday night Clemson practice nuggets | Midweek Recruiting Insider | Wednesday Insider Notes Alex Gross’ 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting led the Eagles who connected on 11-of-33 (33.3%) shots from long range. Chase Hunter led the Tigers with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Clemson moved out to a 10-0 advantage as the Eagles missed their first five baskets.

Chase Hunter's game-high 18 points weren't enough for Clemson in a stunning upset Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. (Getty)

Branden Maughmer’s three-pointer just over five minutes in capped an 8-2 run for Morehead State. The Tigers would then break open a 15-point lead with 8:29 remaining before intermission after a Josh Beadle layup. From there, the Eagles would go on an 18-5 run to close the period down just 34-32. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! P.J. Hall, who finished with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, was scoreless in the first half. Hall scored his first basket on a layup just over two minutes into the second period where the Tigers continued to hold a narrow lead until Drew Thelwell’s three-pointer with 4:37 left. Our off topics forum Hunter’s free throw conversion tied the game at 55-55 with 3:56 left, but the Eagles would move ahead 58-55 on a Mark Freeman three-pointer and would not relinquish their lead the rest of the way with Gross’ six points in the final two minutes sealing the upset. Clemson, just two days after athletics director Graham Neff gave a vote of confidence to head coach Brad Brownell, lost for just the second time in Littlejohn this season.