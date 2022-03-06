Clemson sweeps South Carolina after 5-2 win, stays perfect at 11-0

The Tigers improved to 11-0, while the Gamecocks fell to 7-4. It marked Clemson’s first sweep of a season series of three or more games against South Carolina since 1996, when the Tigers swept that season series 4-0.

CLEMSON -- Behind three runs in the fourth inning, Clemson defeated rival South Carolina 5-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon to sweep the series 3-0.

The crowd of 6,636 fans set a Clemson record, besting the previous mark of 6,524, set six years ago to the day against South Carolina.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers broke through with three runs in the fourth inning after a costly error. Benjamin Blackwell was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, then Dylan Brewer ripped a two-run single.

In the fifth inning, Braylen Wimmer lofted a two-out, run-scoring single to put South Carolina on the scoreboard, then the Gamecocks plated a run in the sixth inning on Carson Hornung’s run-scoring single.

Cooper Ingle led off the eighth inning with a homer to double Clemson’s lead and to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. It was also his first career long ball. Four batters later, Jonathan French lofted a two-out, run-scoring single.

Jackson Lindley (2-0) earned the win in relief, as he gave up two hits, no runs and no walks with one strikeout in 1.2 innings pitched. Ryan Ammons pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his fourth save of the year. The Tigers used five pitchers, including of course starter Nick Clayton who allowed just one earned run in 4.2 innings of work.

Clemson totaled just six hits with Brewer the only batter to tally two hits.