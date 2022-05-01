Clemson swept by No. 10 Louisville following 18-15 slugfest

The Cardinals (31-12, 14-7 ACC) scored two unearned runs in the first inning on Levi Usher’s two-out single after an error, then Blake Wright led off the top of the second inning with his ninth homer of the year.

LOUISVILLE, KY -- No. 10 Louisville scored multiple runs in five different innings in its 18-15 win over Clemson at Jim Patterson Stadium on Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series.

Louisville responded with four runs, including two runs with two outs after a flyball dropped in the outfield in the bottom of the second inning to build a 6-1 lead.

Max Wagner belted a three-run homer in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, then Cooper Ingle laced a two-run homer, his seventh of the year, in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score 6-6. Later in the frame, Tyler Corbitt crushed a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, to put Clemson (28-17, 6-14 ACC) ahead 8-6.

Usher belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the score, then the Cardinals added a run in the frame on a two-out wild pitch to take a 9-8 lead.

After Louisville scored three runs in the sixth inning, capped by Logan Beard’s two-run homer, Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning.

The Cardinals answered again in the bottom of the seventh inning with five two-out runs and another run in the eighth inning to take an 18-9 lead.

Wagner crushed a two-run homer, his second of the game and 21st of the season, in the ninth inning. After Caden Grice’s run-scoring double, Bryar Hawkins lofted a three-run homer, his fifth of the year and Clemson’s sixth of the game. It was the Tigers’ most long balls in a game since 2018.

Clemson totaled 15 hits on the afternoon led by Wagner's four hits. Ingle added three hits while Wright, Corbitt and Grice added two hits apiece.

Garrett Schmeltz (1-0) earned the win by tossing 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief. Michael Prosecky recorded the last three outs to register his eighth save of the year.

Tiger reliever Jay Dill (1-1) suffered the loss. Starter Billy Barlow lasted just 1.2 innings after surrendering five hits and three earned runs. Nine of Louisville's runs were unearned.

The Tigers used seven pitchers on the afternoon, as Nick Hoffmann, Casey Tallent, P.J. Labriola, Ty Olenchuk and Ryan Ammons joined Dill in receiving relief work.

The Tigers take four days off for final exams before hosting Georgia Tech in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

