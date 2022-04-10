Clemson swept by Notre Dame after 9-3 loss

The Fighting Irish, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 20-5 overall and 8-4 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 19-12 overall and 2-9 in ACC play.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- No. 6 Notre Dame broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 9-3 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Carter Putz lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Max Wagner led off the top of the fourth inning with a homer to even the score. In the bottom of the fourth inning, pinch-hitter Jack Zyska ripped a run-scoring double, then Jack Brannigan plated a run on a fielder’s choice. Two batters later, Putz laced a two-out, two-run double to put Notre Dame up 5-1.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

After Notre Dame added a run in the fifth inning, Wagner belted another solo homer, his second of the game and 10th of the year, in the sixth inning. Tyler Corbitt made it back-to-back long balls, his fifth of the season.

FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics

Notre Dame responded with a run in the seventh inning, then Jared Miller and Ryan Cole belted solo homers in the eighth inning.

Notre Dame reliever Roman Kimball (3-0) earned the win despite allowing three runs on four hits in 2.1 innings pitched. Alex Rao pitched 3.2 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger batters totaled just seven hits.

Tiger reliever Geoffrey Gilbert (1-1) suffered the loss. Clemson used five pitchers on the afternoon. Starter Nick Clayton allowed two hits and no earned runs in three innings. Jay Dill, Ryan Ammons and Jackson Lindley joined Gilbert in relief. Gilbert surrendered four hits and four earned runs in 0.2 innings of work. The Irish totaled 14 hits.

The Tigers travel to Greenville, S.C. to take on USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Live video will be available via GreenvilleDrive.com.

SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!