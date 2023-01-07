Clemson now finds itself in sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference after beating Pitt 75-74 on the road Saturday. Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com! The Panthers (11-5, 4-1) had been in a tie with the Tigers (13-3, 5-0) for the top spot in league play coming into the matchup. Clemson, which is now 5-0 in the ACC for the first time since the 1986-87 season, was led by Chase Hunter's 17 points. Hunter Tyson (15), P.J. Hall (12) and Brevin Galloway (12) also joined Hunter in reaching double figures in scoring. Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com The two teams were tied at eight apiece at the first television timeout just over four minutes in. The Tigers then went on an 8-0 run and would lead for much of the first half.

The Panthers were just 3-of-11 from the floor for nearly half of the first period until Jamarius Burton's 3-point basket at the 10:05 mark. Clemson carried a 33-31 edge into the final three minutes before Guillermo Diaz Graham's free throw conversion gave Pitt a 34-33 advantage with 2:15 to go before the break. A layup by true freshman forward R.J. Godfrey tied it at 38 with two seconds left before Nate Santos' jumper at the buzzer pushed Pitt into the break with a 40-38 lead. Burton's second free throw conversion with 5:35 left in the second half capped an 8-0 Pitt run, giving the Panthers their largest advantage of the game at 67-59. Hunter responded with a three-pointer for the Tigers on the next possession, which began a 9-2 run. With 2:21 to go Clemson true freshman forward Chauncey Wiggins picked up a pivotal shot off the glass to tie the game at 69. It was Wiggins' only basket of the contest. Galloway followed up on the Tigers' next possession with a jumper, putting the away team in front 71-69 with 1:35 left. Tyson's two free throw conversions with 9.3 seconds left gave Clemson a 75-71 advantage and enough padding to absorb Nike Sibande's three-point basket for Pitt with one second left. Moments later, a safe inbounds pass for the Tigers secured the upset. (Pitt had come into the game a 2-point favorite)