The latest on K.J. Henry
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Recruiting rankings are fun for debate, and there are cases all the time where fans could make an argument that the industry can overthink things.
But it’s not as if college coaches aren’t immune to the same inherent flaws, too.
Take Clemson redshirt freshman defensive end K.J. Henry, for example.
We can reasonably argue whether Henry merited five-star stature, as Rivals.com gave him. Time will bear that out, and you’re splitting hairs over just how good of a prospect one believes he is.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news