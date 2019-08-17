THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Recruiting rankings are fun for debate, and there are cases all the time where fans could make an argument that the industry can overthink things.

But it’s not as if college coaches aren’t immune to the same inherent flaws, too.

Take Clemson redshirt freshman defensive end K.J. Henry, for example.

We can reasonably argue whether Henry merited five-star stature, as Rivals.com gave him. Time will bear that out, and you’re splitting hairs over just how good of a prospect one believes he is.