Clemson begins turning the page this week toward preparation for next week’s opener against Georgia Tech.

The coaching staff has had more than two weeks of August camp from which to evaluate true freshmen, many of whom competed in spring ball and have a greater body of work from which to judge.

Today Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at each newcomer and assesses the likelihood he plays or redshirts.

In the second of two installments, we discuss the freshmen on defense after covering the offense Monday: