THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Xavier Thomas heard the coaches loud and clear.

Clemson’s tantalizing sophomore drew a lot of offseason praise and attention, among other things landing the most votes for preseason All-ACC defensive end – when he hasn’t even started a game yet.

Dabo Swinney and staff have thus attempted to try and check any entitlement at the door, reiterating through comments the last couple of weeks that they want Thomas to be a more complete defensive end and not just a pass-rush specialist.