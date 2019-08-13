AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday A.M. Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Xavier Thomas heard the coaches loud and clear.
Clemson’s tantalizing sophomore drew a lot of offseason praise and attention, among other things landing the most votes for preseason All-ACC defensive end – when he hasn’t even started a game yet.
Dabo Swinney and staff have thus attempted to try and check any entitlement at the door, reiterating through comments the last couple of weeks that they want Thomas to be a more complete defensive end and not just a pass-rush specialist.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news