Kentucky's top-rated junior on Clemson, contenders
THE LATEST
The state of Kentucky has done a nice job producing playmaking offensive weapons in over the past few years, with the likes of Rondale Moore and Wandale Robinson both earning All-American honors during their high school careers.
Perhaps the next elite playmaker from the state to watch is 2021 wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, a shifty speedster who has been adding plenty of offers over the past few months.
Rivals.com bills Crowdus as the No. 1 prospect overall regardless of position in the state of Kentucky.
