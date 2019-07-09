THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The state of Kentucky has done a nice job producing playmaking offensive weapons in over the past few years, with the likes of Rondale Moore and Wandale Robinson both earning All-American honors during their high school careers.

Perhaps the next elite playmaker from the state to watch is 2021 wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, a shifty speedster who has been adding plenty of offers over the past few months.

Rivals.com bills Crowdus as the No. 1 prospect overall regardless of position in the state of Kentucky.