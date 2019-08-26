THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Clemson has lost a member of its 2019 recruiting class.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said Monday morning that true freshman defensive lineman Logan Cash has decided to "withdraw from school" and move on.

Cash was a highly regarded prospect out of Winder (Ga.) last winter. Rivals.com billed the 6-2, 270-pound lineman 38th nationally among strongside end prospects, 45th overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

Cash was expected to redshirt this season.

Swinney said at this time he is unsure of Cash's longterm plans.

"I wish him the best," said Swinney.

