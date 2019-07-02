THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One of five, five-star commits in Clemson's No. 1-ranked recruiting class is Lakeland (Fla.) product Demarkcus Bowman. Bowman is one of two takes at the position for the Tigers in the class of 2020, joining four-star back Kobe Pryor of Cedartown, Ga.

Bowman's acquisition in the spring represented Clemson's first five-star commit at the running back position in eight years.

The question going forward is whether the Tigers are done at the position for this cycle.