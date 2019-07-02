Running history
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
One of five, five-star commits in Clemson's No. 1-ranked recruiting class is Lakeland (Fla.) product Demarkcus Bowman. Bowman is one of two takes at the position for the Tigers in the class of 2020, joining four-star back Kobe Pryor of Cedartown, Ga.
Bowman's acquisition in the spring represented Clemson's first five-star commit at the running back position in eight years.
The question going forward is whether the Tigers are done at the position for this cycle.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news