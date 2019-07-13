THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's almost comical to look back at all the stuff that was written upon Deshaun Watson's arrival in 2014 -- the hesitation that almost all of us felt in projecting lofty accomplishments for the kid in his first season, even as he battled a mediocre-at-best quarterback in Cole Stoudt.

The hesitation was there for a reason: Because it just wasn't common at all for first-year quarterbacks to come in right away and make major splashes.