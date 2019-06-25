Elite defensive end plans to visit Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
ATLANTA -- A projected five-star for the 2021 class still holds Clemson in high regard since reclassifying to the current cycle.
Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington defensive end Donell Harris picked up an offer from the Tigers last month before making the decision to graduate a year earlier than anticipated and reclassifying as a 2020 prospect.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news