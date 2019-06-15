News More News
Keeping the talent happy

Larry Williams & Cris Ard
Tigerillustrated.com

When Trevor Lawrence walked onto campus 17 months ago, here's the quarterback room he joined:

Kelly Bryant

Hunter Johnson

Zerrick Cooper

Tucker Israel

Chase Brice

Within a month, Cooper and Israel were gone.

Within four months, Johnson was gone.

And by late September, Bryant was gone.

Myhb5pkx2hxhyis4iuj6
Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant will play his first game for Missouri on the road at Wyoming. (Jordan Kodner)
{{ article.author_name }}