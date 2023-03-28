COLUMBIA -- Freshman lefthander Ethan Darden pitched 5.0 effective innings with a career-high seven strikeouts to lead Clemson to a 10-3 victory over College of Charleston at Segra Park on Tuesday night.

The Tigers, who won both games of the season series, improved to 16-10, while the Cougars dropped to 16-8.

Darden (1-1) earned his first career win, as he surrendered seven hits (all singles), one run and two walks.

Cougar starter Connor Campbell (1-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up three runs on two hits in 2.2 innings pitched.