Clemson tracking Swinney Camp standout
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson's staff figures to file away the name of a defensive back it liked at camp this month.
Fairfax (Va.) Flint School's Trey Rucker competed again for a full three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Camp, catching the staff’s attention in the process.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news