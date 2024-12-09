Clemson wide receiver will enter the portal

CLEMSON -- Clemson redshirt freshman wide receiver Noble Johnson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from Jordan Scruggs at 247 Sports.
Johnson's departure marks the third Clemson player to declare for the portal since the end of the regular season on November 30.
Johnson, a Rockwall (TX) native, caught three passes in very limited duty this season while playing in eight games.
Johnson entered Saturday night's Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with 50 snaps during the regular season.
As a true freshman, Johnson did not catch a pass but did log 13 snaps spanning four games, making his debut in week two versus Charleston Southern.
A member of Clemson's 2023 recruiting class, Johnson received a four-star billing from Rivals.com, rated 218th nationally overall regardless of position and 35th at his position. Johnson was tabbed 38th overall regardless of position in the state of Texas.
A host of major programs offered during the recruiting process, notably Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee and USC.
Johnson was not on Clemson's two-deep for Saturday's game versus the Mustangs, but was listed as a third-team wideout.
He joins wide receiver Troy Stellato and defensive back Sherrod Covil Jr. who announced their intentions to enter the portal last week.
