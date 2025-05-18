BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The countdown is at two weeks for Clemson's big official visit gathering. And we can reasonably speculate it's going to be a huge deal. How big a deal, and what the final tally will be, are the mysteries that make following recruiting so fun and addictive.

Two years ago, Clemson landed eight of the 20 uncommitted visitors from the official visit weekend. The year before, it was 14 of 27.

Last summer, the Tigers hosted 15 during their weekend, then two more who piggybacked right after.

They won four.

Then eventually lost three of those four.

As for this summer's official visit gathering?

CLEMSON WILL CARRY MOMENTUM INTO OFFICIAL VISIT WEEKEND (For subscribers-only)