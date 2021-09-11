Clemson wins big, but questions remain on offense
CLEMSON -- One important thing we learned Saturday:
It's cool as hell to have a bunch of fans back in Death Valley.
Beyond that, there were no great revelations. Hard for there to be when the opponent is South Carolina State.
We left the Georgia loss knowing that DJ Uiagalelei and the offense are a work in progress, and the defense is lights out.
Much lesser opponent in Game 2, but pretty much the same story in a 49-3 victory.
The ideal for Saturday was Uiagalelei coming out and torching a defense that didn't belong on the same field as Clemson, gaining some confidence that seemed significantly shaken during his nightmare in Charlotte.
That didn't really happen, as Uiagalelei continued to show some rough edges in his passing, command of the offense, and overall confidence.
The sophomore threw for 171 yards on 14-of-24 passing with a touchdown and an interception. It probably should've been two picks.
Dabo Swinney never really chewed out his starter during the Georgia game, but he sure did a week later after Uiagalelei threw way high for Joseph Ngata on a routine screen, leading to an interception that could've easily been a Pick-6.
In two emergency starts against Boston College and Notre Dame last year, Uiagalelei was 59-for-85 (69.4 percent) for 781 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
His numbers this season: 33-of-61 (54 percent) for 349 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Uiagalelei will have another chance to gain some rhythm and confidence next week against Georgia Tech before the Tigers return to North Carolina, this time for a visit to N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Clemson did amass 504 yards of offense and average 6.7 yards a play with 26 first downs, 262 rushing yards and 242 through the air. The Tigers fumbled six times but lost just one (Mikey Dukes).
After the running backs totaled nine carries in the loss to Georgia, the Tigers' staff came out determined to slam the run against these Bulldogs. Will Shipley had eight carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns in his Death Valley debut. Kobe Pace had seven carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Lyn-J Dixon had four carries for 27 yards.
Shipley and another freshman, Will Taylor, were the most electric players on the field. Taylor had a twisting, careening 51-yard punt return in the first quarter to back up all the raves he generated during August camp.
The defense did the expected and overwhelmed S.C. State on the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs wasted two promising touchdown opportunities and finished with 235 total yards, nine first downs and just two third-down conversions on 16 opportunities.
One of the mysteries of the opener was the lack of Uiagalelei's involvement in the running game. He carried it five times for 23 yards in this one and scored on rushes of 4 and 5 yards.
