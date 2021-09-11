Clemson wins big, but questions remain on offense

D.J. Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense aren't yet firing on all cylinders. (AP)

The ideal for Saturday was Uiagalelei coming out and torching a defense that didn't belong on the same field as Clemson, gaining some confidence that seemed significantly shaken during his nightmare in Charlotte. That didn't really happen, as Uiagalelei continued to show some rough edges in his passing, command of the offense, and overall confidence. The sophomore threw for 171 yards on 14-of-24 passing with a touchdown and an interception. It probably should've been two picks. Dabo Swinney never really chewed out his starter during the Georgia game, but he sure did a week later after Uiagalelei threw way high for Joseph Ngata on a routine screen, leading to an interception that could've easily been a Pick-6. In two emergency starts against Boston College and Notre Dame last year, Uiagalelei was 59-for-85 (69.4 percent) for 781 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. His numbers this season: 33-of-61 (54 percent) for 349 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Uiagalelei will have another chance to gain some rhythm and confidence next week against Georgia Tech before the Tigers return to North Carolina, this time for a visit to N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium. Clemson did amass 504 yards of offense and average 6.7 yards a play with 26 first downs, 262 rushing yards and 242 through the air. The Tigers fumbled six times but lost just one (Mikey Dukes).

In two games this season Clemson's defense has not allowed a touchdown. (Getty)