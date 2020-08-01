It’s suddenly getting close.

We haven’t gotten a firm schedule yet as to what Clemson’s preseason camp practice schedule will look like, and certainly there will be adjustments and profound accommodations made for pandemic precaution. Per NCAA rules, teams were allowed this week to have up to 20 hours of walkthroughs and meetings with players, and practices will begin being allowed late this week unless circumstances change.