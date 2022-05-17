Coastal Carolina beats Clemson 17-2

The Chanticleers (34-16-1) swept the home-and-home season series over the Tigers (32-21) with the win.

CONWAY -- Coastal Carolina scored 15 runs in a three-inning stretch early in the game in its 17-2 victory over Clemson at Springs Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Chanticleers jumped on the Tigers for four runs in the second inning. Austin White’s two-run double capped the scoring.

Coastal Carolina scored four runs in the third inning to double its lead.

In the fourth inning, Coastal Carolina plated seven runs, started by Dale Thomas’ grand slam. Kameron Guangorena added a two-run homer in the frame.

Benjamin Blackwell scored two runs on a two-out single in the fifth inning and Blake Wright extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the top of the sixth inning. The Chanticleers scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and added a run in the seventh inning.

Bryar Hawkins hit a leadoff single in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

The Tigers totaled just eight hits. Two Tigers added two hits apiece - Wright and Jonathan French.

Chanticleer freshman Matthew Potok (4-0) earned the win in his first career start by tossing 5.0 innings, allowing four hits, two runs and one walk with four strikeouts.

Tiger starter Nick Hoffmann (3-6) suffered the loss after allowing four earned runs in just 1.2 innings. Clemson used nine pitchers on the evening, allowing 15 earned runs, 10 walks and four wild pitches while totaling 207 pitches.

The Tigers return home to conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Boston College, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

