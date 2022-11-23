MARKED DOWN FURTHER: The new NIKE Clemson Pegasus running shoes are now ON SALE at The Tiger Fan Shop (Now just $94.49 ) HERE!

CLEMSON -- The absence of South Carolina points made Clemson fans' hearts grow fonder of Brent Venables after his departure for Oklahoma.

It would be an insult to Venables' legacy to suggest that the goose egg he delivered in Columbia as a parting gift is the central reason he's been clamored for at times this season by some Clemson fans.

The dude weaved a masterful legacy over his decade here. The dude somehow held the 2018 Alabama juggernaut to 16 points.

The dude was arguably the top assistant coach in the country when he made the leap to a dream head-coaching opportunity at Oklahoma.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

So no, what happened last year in his final 60 minutes as Clemson's defensive coordinator didn't cement his reputation as much as punctuate it with a sight that was all too common under his watch:

An opposing quarterback and offense almost totally suffocated, looking out of sorts and without any clue as to how to get away from the unrelenting assault from the guys in the orange helmets.