ATLANTA, Ga. -- Bill Hancock didn't even wait for the question to be asked. When addressing reporters at SEC Media Days in Atlanta Wednesday, Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, made it clear that the Playoff would not be expanding. The four-team field has worked out just fine so far.

“The CFP works. It works well. Four teams keep the focus on this wonderful regular season, the most meaningful and compelling in all of sports,” Hancock said. “Four lets us keep the bowl experience for thousands of student-athletes. Four keeps college football within the framework of higher education.” The 2018 season will mark the fifth year of the CFP era. The process of choosing the best four teams by way of a 13-member selection committee will remain the same. “People love their college football, they love their playoff, and they respect their committee’s decisions,” Hancock said. “Perhaps the strongest barometer of the CFP’s respect is that those 13 committee members, all of them accomplished people of high integrity who love the game, are deeply honored to volunteer their time to be a part of the CFP.” Why do some want to see the CFP expand? The CFP was brought in to replace the controversy-filled BCS era. Has there been controversy in the CFP’s initial years? Sure. But it hasn’t been like the outrage generated from the computer-based BCS model. Still, some want more. They want more teams — especially those outside the Power Five conferences — to get a crack at ultimately winning the national championship. Last year’s undefeated run by Central Florida is a perfect example for those who would like to see the Playoff expand to eight teams.

