CLEMSON | Had the NCAA not approved a waiver for Justin Fields to play immediately at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia, maybe Clemson has a much easier time of the Buckeyes in the recent CFP semifinal.

Or maybe Ohio State doesn't even make it to that point with a Fields-less offense faltering against Penn State and/or in the Big Ten championship against Wisconsin.

If that ball toward the end lands in the hands of Chris Olave instead of Nolan Turner, Clemson fans are probably spending a lot more time right now stewing over the circumstances of Fields' transfer from Athens to Columbus.

It was widely rumored that the impetus for said transfer was some moron yelling a racial slur at Fields during a football game. Fields and his high-profile attorney disputed this, but the fact remains that the case they presented met the NCAA's transfer criteria "documenting mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athletes's control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete."