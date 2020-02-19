The head-to-head meetings already on the books for Clemson and Georgia -- 2024, 2029-2030, 2032-2033 -- were exciting to think about and all. But those dates are so far down the line that it's hard to get truly juiced about these two old rivals getting back together.

Yesterday's announcement of the 2021 showdown in Charlotte brings some real buzz and excitement by virtue of being right around the corner.

It seems these two programs are on a collision course anyway, doesn't it? Clemson has established itself as a playoff mainstay. Georgia was in the national title game two years ago, and though last season's home face-plant against 4-8 South Carolina still reverberates, there's still no doubt the Bulldogs are recruiting at an elite level.