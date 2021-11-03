**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

CLEMSON | One of the major developments of Clemson's offseason was Justyn Ross moving to the slot.

His move out of it, back outside the week of the Pitt game, was a relative footnote.

Had the position switch fueled a rebirth of Clemson's offense, it'd be considered a much bigger deal. But the Tigers scored 17 at Pitt, and it felt like a miracle when the offense cracked the 20-point barrier Saturday against Florida State.

Given that Clemson's offensive progression is a long-haul proposition, maybe at some point we'll look back at Ross' move back to his natural position as integral to this group finding its footing and finding some consistency in a season that has been a mess through eight games.

The offense as a whole and Ross in particular offered something to build on last week, showing some real flashes with Ross coming close to taking a screen all the way and DJ Uiagalelei finding Ross and others with accurate back-shoulder sideline throws.

But to date, the available evidence underscores Dabo Swinney's recent "we are what we are" descriptions. And Ross' season has been a microcosm of the underwhelming, indistinct and even mystifying collective results for an offense that not long ago could put up 40 points in its sleep.