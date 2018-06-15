“It’s just how the people are all genuine and truly are a family there,” Orhohoro said.

"I am 110-percent committed to Clemson University," he said.

The Clemson Tigers have picked up another major verbal commitment, this time from 6-5, 263-pound defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro of River Rouge, Mich. The lineman announced his pledge to the Tigers Friday evening from a social media account.

Clemson offered Orhorhoro in late April, less than a month after establishing communication with him.

The Nigerian native and his family – he is one of seven siblings – moved to the United States about a decade ago.

He emerged as a prospect this spring after playing his first season of organized football.

Orhorhoro grew up a Michigan fan, thus leading many to assume the Wolverines would be his choice in due time. The Wolverines had an offer on the table, joining offers from Penn State, Oregon, Michigan State, Iowa, Boston College and Kentucky, among numerous others.

Orhorhoro had narrowed his field to Indiana, Kentucky, Clemson and Michigan and took an official visit to Kentucky last weekend.

That was followed up by this week’s trip to Clemson with a pair of his high school coaches.

Orhorhoro spent Wednesday and Thursday on Clemson's campus before summarily telling us Thursday he had cancelled this weekend’s Indiana official visit and a final trip to Michigan.

“The (Clemson) visit was great,” Orhorhoro said. “Great people, great facilities, and a bunch of really good food. Everything was great about it.

“I saw some different things I wasn’t expecting. It was an amazing experience. I saw coach (Brent Venables) dance while we were in the photo shoot. That was pretty funny."