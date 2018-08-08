Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Alabama and Clemson have clashed in the postseason over the last three years, and there's every reason to think they're on a collision course again.

It could be argued, quite convincingly, that they're the top two programs in college football now and for some time beyond.

So when both schools have compelling quarterback competitions at the same time, of course we feel the urge to compare and contrast.

Earlier this offseason, there were similarities. Jalen Hurts' father went public with the notion of his son transferring if he didn't win the job. Kelly Bryant's personal quarterback coach, Ramon Robinson, popped off a bit to a media outlet that Bryant has "taken a beating" from fans and media.