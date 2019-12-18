50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

Today Clemson will lock in over 20 prospects for what will be another top 5-ranked recruiting class. The Tigers' class entered the day ranked No. 1 in the nation.

The Tigers will not be done with their 2020 recruiting class today, as we expect a potential addition(s) to the class in the month of January before the cycle's second National Signing Day on February 5.

In this capsule Tigerillustrated.com will list prospect profile cards signifying their confirmed signatures as they trickle in.

