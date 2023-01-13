Connected Clemson
CLEMSON -- Louisville is a bit of a wreck this season.
How big? Leave it to Syracuse's Jim Boeheim to sum things up in a way only he can after last week's one-point win over the Cardinals:
"I don't think they're that bad."
And then:
"Maybe. I hope they aren't."
One thing is for sure: This Louisville team is certainly not good, to the point that it startles you not just when you glimpse at the Cardinals' abysmal record but also when they come out for pregame warmups and look like a rag-tag outfit that doesn't look all that organized or connected.
The idea of focus and connection was the lesson coach Kenny Payne took from Wednesday night's visit to Littlejohn Coliseum.
As in: The other team had it in spades.
The home team.
The team that now sits at 6-0 in the ACC for the first time ever.
The team that is, quite suddenly and unexpectedly, a sensation not only to the rest of the ACC but to most of its own fan base.
Normally when opposing coaches dispense compliments to the other team it's not all that noteworthy.
Payne's messaging in his postgame visit with the media was different. Freshman Mike James sat to his left, and you got the feeling the coach was talking to James and the rest of the players as much as he was talking to the reporters after Clemson's 83-70 victory.
"Just talking about Clemson, very good team. Veteran team, experienced team. It's obvious they play for each other. They love each other. When you're sitting there watching them play, you hear them talk to each other. That's what coaches love to see. You can see they're connected. It's the reason why they're first place in the conference, because they're connected. They shoot the ball well, they post well, they pass the ball -- excellent passing team. And if you're not desperately defending them, they're going to burn you.
"So, I just think they're really a hell of a team."
This is the type of stuff Brad Brownell and his staff picked up on before the season. In October we had a lengthy conversation with the coach as he prepared for his 13th season here, and one thing that stood out was how excited he was about this group's bond.
"These are great kids that have great chemistry and team spirit, camaraderie and morale," he said then. "One of the things we talk about is every team has a superpower, and we ask ourselves: 'What is our superpower?'
"Our superpower is great morale and chemistry. Everybody talks about having that, but a lot of teams don't have it."
Everything is about context. Hypothetically, if a first-year coach were saying such things the fan base would be excited and energized.
But since Brownell was saying such things after last season ended with a 17-16 record, an 8-12 ACC mark and no postseason, the most common reaction was indifference mixed with plenty of cynical chuckles.
Well, turns out those words were important and prophetic. Because just about everything that has taken place of late magnifies those all-important intangibles, which combine with talent to make this Clemson team quite formidable and quite the story.
And it's not just the veterans who are making this thing go. One of the variables that brought uncertainty this season was the introduction of so many new players.
Current minutes per game of five guys who did not play for Clemson last year:
Josh Beadle 15.6
Dillon Hunter 10.2
R.J. Godfrey 7.8
Chauncey Wiggins 5.6
Purely from the perspective of production, Brownell had some favorable hunches about these guys.
He thought Galloway's experience in big games would be an asset on the road in the ACC (check).
He thought Godfrey was big, strong and capable (check).
He thought Beadle would bring speed and shot creation (check).
He thought Hunter's vast experience, more than most high school kids, would make the lights not too bright during his freshman season (check).
He probably didn't foresee Wiggins' first ACC basket coming on a huge score late in an exhilarating win at Pittsburgh, but that's what Wiggins did last weekend.
But beyond the stuff measured by numbers was the more important stuff measured by the interactions between young and old. The connections forged during a preseason that featured a trip to France, and an unforgettable visit to Normandy.
The older guys had no problem embracing the newcomers. The newcomers weren't too impressed with themselves.
Something rare and distinct emerged, even when most outsiders were still wondering how this team could recover from PJ Hall having yet another surgery that would put him on the shelf at the beginning of the season.
And sometimes it takes a view from afar to crystallize and clarify the essence of something that seems special.
Louisville has a long way to go at 2-15 and 0-6 in the ACC. Yet Payne's team has made progress and shown more fight of late.
The Cardinals have six losses by more than 20 points, and a seventh came by 19. Yet they came up just short in that one-point loss to Syracuse, battled back in the second half last week against Wake Forest before losing by eight, and showed plenty of resolve last night while scoring 42 points after halftime and keeping the Tigers from pulling away.
For Payne it's about baby steps, so in one way it doesn't make sense for him to compare his team to a Clemson group that is many steps away.
But then he continues marveling over what he saw Wednesday night, and it starts to make more sense.
"We're learning, and a lot of this they don't know," Payne said. "A lot of things about winning basketball, they're learning. And we're learning as we go. And we're playing good teams as we're learning, so it makes it very difficult.
"But the best examples are when you're playing a team like them and you see how they're responding. You hear their coach talk about moving the ball, which every coach says but then you see the ball passing around, and hard cuts and hard screens, back cuts and split actions. It's a lot of stuff you're guarding, and they're playing it at a pace that, if you're not paying attention and if you're not anticipating things, they burn you on it.
"So we're sort of learning that, what it's like to be a team. And we've got great examples. The problem is, they're your opponents. Which is not so fun."
Clemson basketball: Supremely connected, devoted and the model for what some other programs out there aspire to be.
That's hard to beat. That's a lot of fun.
