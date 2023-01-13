One thing is for sure: This Louisville team is certainly not good, to the point that it startles you not just when you glimpse at the Cardinals' abysmal record but also when they come out for pregame warmups and look like a rag-tag outfit that doesn't look all that organized or connected.

How big? Leave it to Syracuse's Jim Boeheim to sum things up in a way only he can after last week's one-point win over the Cardinals:

The idea of focus and connection was the lesson coach Kenny Payne took from Wednesday night's visit to Littlejohn Coliseum.

As in: The other team had it in spades.

The home team.

The team that now sits at 6-0 in the ACC for the first time ever.

The team that is, quite suddenly and unexpectedly, a sensation not only to the rest of the ACC but to most of its own fan base.

Normally when opposing coaches dispense compliments to the other team it's not all that noteworthy.

Payne's messaging in his postgame visit with the media was different. Freshman Mike James sat to his left, and you got the feeling the coach was talking to James and the rest of the players as much as he was talking to the reporters after Clemson's 83-70 victory.

"Just talking about Clemson, very good team. Veteran team, experienced team. It's obvious they play for each other. They love each other. When you're sitting there watching them play, you hear them talk to each other. That's what coaches love to see. You can see they're connected. It's the reason why they're first place in the conference, because they're connected. They shoot the ball well, they post well, they pass the ball -- excellent passing team. And if you're not desperately defending them, they're going to burn you.

"So, I just think they're really a hell of a team."

This is the type of stuff Brad Brownell and his staff picked up on before the season. In October we had a lengthy conversation with the coach as he prepared for his 13th season here, and one thing that stood out was how excited he was about this group's bond.

"These are great kids that have great chemistry and team spirit, camaraderie and morale," he said then. "One of the things we talk about is every team has a superpower, and we ask ourselves: 'What is our superpower?'

"Our superpower is great morale and chemistry. Everybody talks about having that, but a lot of teams don't have it."

Everything is about context. Hypothetically, if a first-year coach were saying such things the fan base would be excited and energized.